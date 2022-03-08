Petrol Prices: Where is the cheapest petrol in Chesterfield? 8 station to fill up at across the town as the Russian invasion of Ukraine sees fuel prices surge

Drivers and motorists across the country may have to become more economic and frugal when it comes to purchasing fuel, due to record-breaking price increases, alongside a raised cost of living with higher energy prices.

Currently, the average price of petrol per litre in Chesterfield stands at 146.7p. This means that filling up your car will currently cost around £73, which is slightly lower than the national average of roughly £80 – it is, however, still very high – in fact, it is higher than it has ever been.

The average price of a litre of petrol is also somewhat lower than the national average, which stands at 148.02p, according to the AA. This is higher than the previous record-high national average price in the UK, which was 147.72p.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fuel prices have seen a huge increase in the past few weeks.

As for where diesel prices are concerned, they are naturally somewhat higher than the petrol prices. As of this moment, the mean price for a litre of diesel in the UK has grown to 151.57, as per the AA.

However, we’ve taken a look across Chesterfield to gather information on where you can get fuel for the lowest prices possible. As of this moment, the lowest set price of a litre of petrol in Chesterfield is 143.9p.

Right now, the cheapest place in Chesterfield to fill up your car with petrol is Tesco Extra, located on Lockoford Lane. The price for a litre of petrol there stands 143.9p. Sainsbury’s on Rother Way offers the same price as this, too.

The Co-op in Duckmanton and North Wingfield are the next best option, offering a price of 144.9p for a litre of petrol. The price of a litre of petrol at the Shell Garage on Heath Road is likewise 144.9.

Beyond this, you can get litres of petrol for a price of 145.9p at Morrisons on Chatsworth Road, the Texaco on Chesterfield Road and the Tesco Extra in Clay Cross.