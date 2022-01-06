Peak District: Seven best hotels from across Derbyshire

Using Google Reviews for reference, we’ve looked at all the hotels from across the Peak District and compiled the very best of them into this list.
Did we miss any out? Be sure to let us know!
1. The Peacock at Rowsley
The Peacock at Rowsley, Bakewell Road, Matlock, DE4 2EB. Rating: 4.6/5 (based on 256 Google Reviews). "Beautiful location and hotel with a first-class restaurant, all you need for that peaceful weekend getaway with a loved one."
Photo: Google
2. Landal Darwin Forest
Landal Darwin Forest, Two Dales, Matlock, DE4 5PL. Rating: 4.7/5 (based on 929 Google Reviews). "Lovely site. Woodland walks set out well. Just what we needed to relax."
Photo: Google
3. Fischer's Baslow Hall
Fischer's Baslow Hall, Calver Road, Baslow, Bakewell, DE45 1RR. Rating: 4.7/5 (based on 273 Google Reviews). "Beautiful, comfortable accommodation, gorgeous gardens and terrifically good food."
Photo: Google
4. Merchant's Yard
Merchant's Yard, St. John's Road, Tideswell, Buxton, SK17 8NY. Rating: 4.7/5 (based on 352 Google Reviews). "Excellent food and service. Really nice setting and good atmosphere. Recommended."
Photo: -