Peak District: Seven best cycling tracks and biking trails

If you’ve decided to exercise more frequently as part of your New Year’s Resolution, biking is one of the best cardio activities available to you.
These seven trails are all very different – whether you want to test yourself or merely enjoy the scenery, there’s something here for everyone.
1. Ladybower Reservoir
Ladybower Reservoir provides a tranquil biking track that's perfect for families - just try not to fall in! It's around nine kilometres in length.
2. Carsington Water Loop
Carsington Water Loop is a bit longer and more challenging than Ladybower, but it's no less visually stunning. It's 12.4 kilometres around the track.
3. Manifold Way
Manifold Way may not be as sun soaked now as it is in the picture, but it still provides a pleasant trail to cycle around. It's fairly long, though, at 12.7 kilometres in length.
4. Monsal Trail
Monsal Trail contains plenty of greenery - it's ideal for lovers of nature. It spans 13.6 kilometres though, so make sure you're up to the challenge before attempting it.
