Cycling trail

Peak District: Seven best cycling tracks and biking trails

Fancy getting yourself out and about around the Peak District in 2022?

By jimmy johnson
Tuesday, 4th January 2022, 12:12 pm

If you’ve decided to exercise more frequently as part of your New Year’s Resolution, biking is one of the best cardio activities available to you.

These seven trails are all very different – whether you want to test yourself or merely enjoy the scenery, there’s something here for everyone.

1. Ladybower Reservoir

Ladybower Reservoir provides a tranquil biking track that's perfect for families - just try not to fall in! It's around nine kilometres in length.

2. Carsington Water Loop

Carsington Water Loop is a bit longer and more challenging than Ladybower, but it's no less visually stunning. It's 12.4 kilometres around the track.

3. Manifold Way

Manifold Way may not be as sun soaked now as it is in the picture, but it still provides a pleasant trail to cycle around. It's fairly long, though, at 12.7 kilometres in length.

4. Monsal Trail

Monsal Trail contains plenty of greenery - it's ideal for lovers of nature. It spans 13.6 kilometres though, so make sure you're up to the challenge before attempting it.

Peak District
