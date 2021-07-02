Holiday firm jets off from East Midlands Airport as international travel restrictions relaxed

Jet2.com and Jet2holidays flights departed for the ‘Green List’ destinations of Ibiza, Majorca and Menorca.

A flight for the Portuguese island of Madeira will take off on Monday, in addition to the company’s programme of flights and holidays already operating to Jersey as coronavirus restrictions are relaxed.

Following the news last week that the Balearic Islands of Majorca, Menorca and Ibiza, as well as Malta and Madeira had been put onto the government’s ‘Green List’ – meaning travellers do not need to quarantine on their return to England – Jet2.com and Jet2holidays reported a huge surge in bookings from East Midlands Airport to these destinations, with customers flocking to book July and August holidays.

The airline and package holiday specialist reported the highest volume of bookings to the Balearic Islands in almost a year, with bookings for July alone up more than 3,000 per cent at one point, while bookings for Madeira jumped by almost 1,500 per cent.

Steve Heapy, Jet2.com and Jet2holidays chief executive officer, said: “We know how much pent-up demand there is from our customers and independent travel agents to enjoy our award-winning flights and real package holidays once again, so it is fantastic to be back in the air.

“We look forward to more destinations being added to the UK’s Green List very soon and taking more customers to their favourite sunshine hotspots.”

