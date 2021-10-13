Rain pictures

Five things to do in and around the Peak District when it is raining

Imagine turning up to the Peak District, only for it to start raining heavily – a nightmare scenario! Thankfully, you’ve still got plenty of options.

By jimmy johnson
Wednesday, 13th October 2021, 3:55 pm

While it’s known as a great place to get outdoors, there’s also plenty of fun to be had in the Peak District while you’re protected from the rain.

Should you ever get caught out by sudden rainfall while you’re in the Peak District, here’s five places to visit to keep you occupied.

1. Pooles Cavern

The spectacular Pooles Cavern is a great place to visit whether it's raining or not! The unique rock formations and the epic main chamber are guaranteed to keep you occupied.

2. Chatsworth House

Chatsworth House is always a fascinating visit, with its rich history and stunning architecture. If it kept its old residents dry in the pouring rain, it should do the same for you!

3. Bakewell Old House Museum

This hidden gem provides a well laid out historical tour of one of the Peak District's most interesting locations. Dating back to 1534, there's plenty of fun facts about the house to sink your teeth into.

4. Thornbridge Brewery

For something a bit different, Thornbridge Brewery isn't just a great place to see how beer is processed - it's also a great place to drink some. They also hold special weekly events, so it's definitely worth checking in.

