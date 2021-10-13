Five things to do in and around the Peak District when it is raining

While it’s known as a great place to get outdoors, there’s also plenty of fun to be had in the Peak District while you’re protected from the rain.
Should you ever get caught out by sudden rainfall while you’re in the Peak District, here’s five places to visit to keep you occupied.
1. Pooles Cavern
The spectacular Pooles Cavern is a great place to visit whether it's raining or not! The unique rock formations and the epic main chamber are guaranteed to keep you occupied.
2. Chatsworth House
Chatsworth House is always a fascinating visit, with its rich history and stunning architecture. If it kept its old residents dry in the pouring rain, it should do the same for you!
3. Bakewell Old House Museum
This hidden gem provides a well laid out historical tour of one of the Peak District's most interesting locations. Dating back to 1534, there's plenty of fun facts about the house to sink your teeth into.
4. Thornbridge Brewery
For something a bit different, Thornbridge Brewery isn't just a great place to see how beer is processed - it's also a great place to drink some. They also hold special weekly events, so it's definitely worth checking in.
