E-scooter accidents rise by 500% in Derbyshire - but still only account for 2% of all collisions

While the dangers of e-scooters are apparent, they still only accounted for 2% of all vehicular collisions in Derbyshire in 2021.

There were 2,244 vehicular accidents in Derbyshire last year and only 19 of these involved an e-scooter. This is up from three e-scooter accidents in 2020.

Over the past year, accidents involving e-scooters have increased across the whole of Britain. In 2021, there was a total of 1,280 reported collisions involving e-scooters in the UK – compared to 460 e-scooter collisions in 2020.

Studies have suggested that riding an e-scooter could be significantly more risky than riding a bicycle.

Furthermore, nine people were killed in e-scooter collisions last year, as opposed to 2020, where e-scooter collisions only accounted for a single fatality. The total number of road accidents in the UK saw a 7% increase from 2020 to 2021, but pedal bike related collisions have seen a decrease of around a fifth.

How dangerous are e-scooters and do they need stricter regulations before they can be deemed “safe”?

Are E-Scooters dangerous?

In a study commissioned by Transport for London, the findings indicated that riding an e-scooter is significantly more dangerous than riding a bicycle – it’s estimated that riding an e-scooter could be as much as 100 times more dangerous than a bike.

Of the reported 401 non-fatal injuries caused by e-scooter collisions last year, 120 were deemed “serious” by the police. This only accounts for around 30% of all e-scooter accidents in the past year, as the data only takes into account collisions reported on the police’s “CRASH” reporting system.

Regardless, this still indicates that over 30% of all e-scooter accidents result in a serious injury. Of these serious injuries, it was reported that fractures to the lower leg was the most common – 32 in total.

How can I avoid being caught in an e-scooter accident?

According to the data, e-scooter related accidents occur most frequently at around 4pm-6pm, coinciding with rush hour. Therefore, if you’re driving an e-scooter or another vehicle at around this time, it could pay dividends to be more vigilant.

It has been suggested in the data that most accidents involving e-scooters take place in the summer, when their usage is at its most prevalent.

It may also be a good idea to avoid using them in the most densely populated of urban areas – 510 e-scooter related accidents were reported by the Metropolitan Police in London last year, which is a considerably higher figure than anywhere else in the UK.

Jack Cousens, head of roads policy for the AA, had this to say: “As the lockdowns eased, we were hopeful that the reduction seen in the 2020 road casualties statistics could be maintained for longer, but sadly that wasn’t the case.