Customers left disappointed as another store to close at Crystal Peaks

The closure comes after the UK’s biggest tour operator announced in March that it was permanently shutting another 48 branches across the country as the industry continues to face what it called ‘unprecedented pressure’ due to the coronavirus pandemic.

At the time, it said all 273 employees affected would be offered new roles in other locations.

In July last year, TUI announced that 166 shops – nearly a third of its total branches – which had closed due to Covid would not reopen.

Travel giant TUI's store at Crystal Peaks in Sheffield is one of more than 200 branches to have closed permanently since the Covid pandemic began

Earlier this month, the firm reported a £1.3 billion pre-tax loss in the six months to the end of March as the Covid-19 pandemic continued to heavily limit international holidays.

TUI said 2.6 million customers had booked to travel this summer but bookings were 69 per cent lower compared with summer 2019.

However, it revealed that nearly three times as many Britons had booked with TUI for summer 2022, compared with 2019, as many people defer their holidays due to continued uncertainty over international travel.

In a letter to customers this week, TUI said: “As you've previously visited the Sheffield Cp TUI Store, we wanted to let you know that unfortunately this store has now closed.

“However, we're happy to tell you that our TUI colleagues who previously worked at this store have had the chance to join our homeworking teams or work at an alternative store.

“We'd also like to take this opportunity to thank you for visiting this store.”