Customers left disappointed as another store to close at Crystal Peaks

The travel agency TUI has closed its store at Crystal Peaks shopping centre.

By Robert Cumber
Friday, 28th May 2021, 7:18 am

The closure comes after the UK’s biggest tour operator announced in March that it was permanently shutting another 48 branches across the country as the industry continues to face what it called ‘unprecedented pressure’ due to the coronavirus pandemic.

At the time, it said all 273 employees affected would be offered new roles in other locations.

In July last year, TUI announced that 166 shops – nearly a third of its total branches – which had closed due to Covid would not reopen.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Travel giant TUI's store at Crystal Peaks in Sheffield is one of more than 200 branches to have closed permanently since the Covid pandemic began

MORE NEWS: Crystal Peaks reveal two top fashion brands set to replace Burton and Dorothy Perkins

Earlier this month, the firm reported a £1.3 billion pre-tax loss in the six months to the end of March as the Covid-19 pandemic continued to heavily limit international holidays.

TUI said 2.6 million customers had booked to travel this summer but bookings were 69 per cent lower compared with summer 2019.

However, it revealed that nearly three times as many Britons had booked with TUI for summer 2022, compared with 2019, as many people defer their holidays due to continued uncertainty over international travel.

Weather forecast as Chesterfield set for mini heatwave with highs of 23C next week

In a letter to customers this week, TUI said: “As you've previously visited the Sheffield Cp TUI Store, we wanted to let you know that unfortunately this store has now closed.

“However, we're happy to tell you that our TUI colleagues who previously worked at this store have had the chance to join our homeworking teams or work at an alternative store.

“We'd also like to take this opportunity to thank you for visiting this store.”

Support your Derbyshire Times by becoming a digital subscriber. You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user experience. Click here to find out more