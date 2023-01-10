Chesterfield £2 bus tickets: Nine of the most scenic journeys to take using new cut-price fares
The price of many bus fares across Derbyshire has been slashed to £2 for a single journey – making it the ideal time to explore the county.
Derbyshire’s bus operators have cut their prices until March 31 – with the Government providing a £60m national funding package to encourage people to leave their cars at home and use public transport.
The offer, in place from January 1, applies to more than 4,600 routes across England – including most of those in and around Chesterfield and Derbyshire.
To help you make the most of the deal, we’ve put together a photo gallery showing nine of the most scenic places you can visit from Chesterfield for just £2.
For the full list of bus routes on which the £2 cap applies, visit the Government website here.