You can now reach these stunning locations for just £2.

Chesterfield £2 bus tickets: Nine of the most scenic journeys to take using new cut-price fares

The price of many bus fares across Derbyshire has been slashed to £2 for a single journey – making it the ideal time to explore the county.

By Tom Hardwick
1 hour ago

Derbyshire’s bus operators have cut their prices until March 31 – with the Government providing a £60m national funding package to encourage people to leave their cars at home and use public transport.

The offer, in place from January 1, applies to more than 4,600 routes across England – including most of those in and around Chesterfield and Derbyshire.

To help you make the most of the deal, we’ve put together a photo gallery showing nine of the most scenic places you can visit from Chesterfield for just £2.

For the full list of bus routes on which the £2 cap applies, visit the Government website here.

1. Buxton

Chesterfield residents will be able to use the Hulleys 66 service to get to Buxton for just £2.

Photo: Brian Eyre

2. Matlock

Passengers will also be able to travel out to Matlock using the X17 - with Riber Castle overlooking the beautiful Derbyshire town.

Photo: National World

3. Bakewell

The X70 will take you from Chesterfield to Bakewell in around 35 minutes - making it perfect for a winter day out.

Photo: Jason Chadwick

4. Linacre Reservoirs

The Hulleys 48 bus stops at the village of Old Brampton, on the outskirts of Chesterfield - from where it is a short walk to the Linacre Reservoirs.

Photo: RKH

