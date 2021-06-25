Airline launches new flights from East Midlands Airport to Channel Island

Jet2.com and Jet2holidays’ inaugural flight to the island of Jersey takes off on Saturday, June 26.

It marks the start of a summer season of weekly Saturday services on the route, which will continue until September 25.

Steve Heapy, Jet2.com and Jet2holidays chief executive, said: “This first flight from East Midlands Airport to Jersey marks the start of our flights and holidays programme to the popular destination.

“We are delighted to be waving customers off on this special flight.

“We have seen strong demand from customers looking to holiday on this stunning island and expect this level of interest to continue.

“We look forward to taking more customers on holiday to Jersey and other destinations this summer and getting back to doing what we do best – taking customers away on our flights and holidays.”