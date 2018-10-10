Affordable hotel has a real edge of quality

It’s late as we pull into London and I’m eager to get my head down before the early connection on the following morning’s Eurostar.

My port of call for the evening is the Point A hotel near King’s Cross St Pancras – just a short stroll from the international gateway.

On arrival I find it’s more than just a place to sleep - there’s some upbeat socialising in the trendy and welcoming reception area where despite the hour though I’m greeted with a flourish at reception.

I’m soon wishing I had longer to stay as I make my way into a bright, spacious single room which looks shiny new and swish - without too much of London’s perpetual hub-bub to be heard. Many of the hotel’s 251 rooms have stunning views across the London skyline.

There’s a good blend of quality and affordability here that really gives Point A it’s own identity.

Included is free, superfast Wi-Fi, luxury Hypnos beds, a power shower, air conditioning, a safe, hairdryer, 26- or 40-inch smart flat screen TV with multiple channels and neighbourhood information, bedside reading lights, bedside charging points (plug sockets), free bathroom amenities (handwash, shampoo and shower gel), quality towels and bath mat, drop-down desk and folding chair, 40 bedrooms also have mood lighting and USB sockets and accessible rooms have ensuite wet rooms, with power shower, and emergency alarms.

It’s a restorative sleep despite waking at an ungodly 5am and I find another equally as chirpy receptionist bidding me well as I make the very short meander for my connection.

The 24-hour, staffed receptions come complete with smiling, knowledgeable hosts who go out of their way to make guests feel at home.

The brekkie is served from 6.30-10.30am daily (7am-11am on weekends and bank holidays) in the lobby lounge. The light selection includes juices, yoghurt, fresh fruit, cereal, bread rolls and a range of freshly baked pastries (croissants, pain au chocolate, cinnamon swirl) and a hot drink; pre-book online or arrange on arrival. A gluten free option is available and will be freshly baked on request. Those in a hurry can choose the ‘To Go’ option of a coffee and pastry.

Point A Hotels’ has seven properties in London and Glasgow offering great value, comfort and homely design in excellent locations always close to major transport hubs, making them the perfect base for work or leisure.

Many of the hotels also offer discounts on restaurants, bars and beauty salons, and even offer free use of local gyms, through Point A Hotels’ A-List loyalty programme.

It is free to sign up to the A-List online at pointahotels.com and members also receive a permanent 10% off every booking.