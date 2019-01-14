This stunning country home with stables, en-suites and 10 acres of land is yours for a guide price of £685,000

This is a substantial four bedroom detached house together with a four car garage, detached office, equestrian facilities including seven large stables and grassland, all extending to approximately 10 acres.

The property has a wealth of original and modern features, including an en-suite and dressing room to the master bedroom, a second bedroom with an en-suite, an office or games room, a steam and shower room, hot tub area formal garden, two stable blocks and a dour-car garage.

Beaumont House is in Hilcote near Alfreton

Beaumont House is situated in a semi rural location between the villages of Hilcote and Blackwell.

The surrounding villages provide a basic range of facilities including public houses, post office and a primary school, with a more comprehensive range in the nearby market towns of Alfreton and Chesterfield .

There are many nearby local walks and bridleways for those who enjoy the outdoors, in particular the Five Pits Trail.

Although the property has a rural setting, it benefits from excellent access onto main roads leading to the M1 motorway at junction 28.

Dining area

Ground floor accommodation comprises an entrance hallway, cloakroom, utility room, dining room, farmhouse dining kitchen and a lounge/living room area.

On the first floor is the master bedroom with dressing room and en-suite bathroom with Jacuzzi-style bath, and bedroom two with an en-suite shower room.

On the second floor are two further bedrooms, both with built-in wardrobes, and the family bathroom.

Outside to the rear is a paved patio area leading to the steam/shower room and adjoining hot tub area, the separate office or games room and the large formal garden.

Farmhouse kitchen

At the front is a driveway with wrought-iron security gates, leading to the four-car garage.

A separate driveway leads to the stable yard with two stable blocks providing seven stables in all.

The property has oil-fired central heating and CCTV.