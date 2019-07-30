This is where you will find all the live bands around Derbyshire

Thursday, August 1
Sam Jefferson. The London Road Inn, Buxton.
Jazz Duos with Graham Clark. South 16, Buxton.
Royal Rock Night. The Queen’s Head, Buxton.
Friday, August 2
Twisted Etiquette. The Queen’s Head, Buxton.
El Vino & The Ragged Company. London Road Inn, Buxton.
Sal Solo. Crown & Cushion, Chesterfield.
Paper Kite. Red Lion, Whittington Moor.
Jiggery Folkery. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.
Private Hire. Real Time Live, Chesterfield.
Stuck in 2nd. The Boat Inn, Cromford.
Duett, w o l f c l u b, lost outrider, and DJ She-Ra. The Hairy Dog, Derby.
Punching Swans. Dub:rek Studios, Derby.
Saturday, August 3
Adrian Berry. The Willow Tree, Pilsley.
Traitors. Butchers Arms Brimington.
ziPt. The Eagle Tavern, Heage.
Kick Start Charlie & Charles Clark. The London Road Inn, Buxton.
The Indieannas. Queen’s Head Hotel, Buxton.
Katrice. Alfreton Town Supporters Club.
Rock the Night. Brimington Social Club, Chesterfield.
Keith Lovell. Red Lion, Whittington Moor.
The Covers Brothers. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.
Link N Park. Real Time Live, Chesterfield.
Escape Plan Rock The County. The County Music Bar, Chesterfield.
Lil’ Roosters. The Boat Inn, Cromford.
The Goldleaf Duo. The Remarkable Hare, Matlock.
Sunday, August 4
Lil Jim. The Ale Stop, Buxton.
Trevor Leeson. Alfreton Town Supporters Club.
Monday, August 5
Asfixia Social. The London Road Inn, Buxton.
Wednesday, August 7
Amy Morgan. North Wingfield Miners Welfare Social Club.
Friday, August 9
Michael Upton. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.
Whitherward. The Boat Inn, Cromford.