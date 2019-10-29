This is where you will find all the live bands around Derbyshire

Thursday, October 31

The New Orleans Heat. The Unwin Club, Sutton-in-Ashfield.

All Hallows Eve with the Popestars’ – UK’s tribute to GHOST. Real Time Live, Chesterfield.

Rock n Roll Dreams Came True. The Winding Wheel, Chesterfield.

Brinanigans. Queens Head Hotel, Buxton.

Wishbone Ash. The Flowerpot, Derby.

Friday, November 1

Mahogany Newt. Victoria Club, Whittington Moor.

Dfacto. Ashbourne Ex Servicemen’s Club.

Halloween Burlesque - Desire De Feu. The Hairy Dog, Derby.

FML - EMO NIGHT III - Halloween Special. 10.30pm start, The Hairy Dog, Derby.

Mole Knows Fest - Sweet Williams + Grey Hairs + Cowtown. The Venue, Derby.

Moonshiners. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

Real Time Rock Night with Yesterday’s Gone and Resurrection. Real Time Live, Chesterfield.

FrightNight - Halloween Party. The County Music Bar, Chesterfield.

Halloween Karaoke. The Boat Inn, Cromford.

Larisa Piano Trio. Pavilion Arts Centre, Buxton.

11th Hour. Queens Head Hotel, Buxton.

Complete Stone Roses. The Flowerpot, Derby.

Saturday, November 2

Full Throttle. Butchers Arms, Brimington.

Groundhog Days. The Carnfield Club, South Normanton.

Pete Charles. Victoria Club, Whittington Moor.

Hallowe’en Fancy Dress Party. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

Definately Mightbe : Oasis and Stone Roses Tribute. Real Time Live, Chesterfield.

The Black Charade - MCR Tribute + Glory Days Hallowe’en Party. The County Music Bar, Chesterfield.

Dr Feelgood. The Winding Wheel, Chesterfield.

The Remnants. The Boat Inn, Cromford.

Crooners. Buxton Opera House, Derbyshire.

Groovecake. Queens Head Hotel, Buxton.

Creedence Clear Review. The Flowerpot, Derby.

Wednesday, November 6

Karaoke with Dylan. Victoria Club, Whittington Moor.

Big Country. The Flowerpot, Derby,