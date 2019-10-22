This is where you will find all the live bands around Derbyshire

Thursday, October 24

Sobriquet w/ King Abyss, Skin of the Snake & ArchFiend. The Hairy Dog, Derby.

Sons of Liberty. Real Time Live, Chesterfield.

Sons of Pitches - Around the World. The Winding Wheel, Chesterfield.

Friday, October 25

DC Done Dirt Cheap (AC/DC tribute act). The Winking Man, Upper Hulme, Leek.

ZiPt. The Boat Inn, Cromford.

She Said. Victoria Club, Whittington Moor.

Donna Bell. Crown & Cushion, Chesterfield.

Eleanor Mattley. Red Lion, Whittington Moor.

Acoustic Union. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

Twin Lizzy + State Of Quo. Real Time Live, Chesterfield.

Walk Like A Man. The Winding Wheel, Chesterfield.

Steve Steinman’s Anything For Love - The Meat Loaf Story. Buxton Opera House, Derbyshire.

Buddy Holly & The Cricketers. Pavilion Arts Centre, Buxton.

Saturday, October 26

ZiPt. The Wheatsheaf, Bakewell.

Wickerman. Butchers Arms, Brimington.

Dfacto. The Grouse, Brampton.

Craig Boden. Victoria Club, Whittington Moor.

Penny Diamond. Alfreton Town Supporter’s Club, Derby.

Skyline. Brimington Social Club, Chesterfield.

Renayah. Red Lion, Whittington Moor.

Andrew Randell. The Willow Tree, Pilsley.

Tyber & Pete from The Dualers. The Hairy Dog, Derby.

The Lords of Valhalla. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

Bon Giovi. Real Time Live, Chesterfield.

Motörheadache. The County Music Bar, Chesterfield.

Rock of Ages Experience. The Winding Wheel, Chesterfield.

The Cottage Bluegrass Boys. The Boat Inn, Cromford.

The Pitmen Poets. Pavilion Arts Centre, Buxton.

Sunday, October 27

Michael James. Alfreton Town Supporter’s Club, Derby.

Monday, October 28

That’ll Be The Day. The Winding Wheel, Chesterfield.

Wednesday, October 30

Halloween karaoke/disco. Victoria Club, Whittington Moor.

Darren Busby. North Wingfield MW, Derby.