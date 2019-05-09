The property is on Morthern Lane in Morthern, close to Rotherham.

This incredible home in Rotherham has its own pool, tennis court, stunning interior, separate log cabin and glorious grounds

It's so fantastic, you have to ask for the price when you contact the agents to enquire about it.

To find out what it's worth and more about it, visit Zoopla.

Take a dip in this elegant outdoor pool

1. Swimming pool

Take a dip in this elegant outdoor pool
Zoopla
other
Buy a Photo
Or practice your forehand on your own centre court.

2. Tennis court

Or practice your forehand on your own centre court.
Zoopla
other
Buy a Photo
The entrance area is beautifully light and spacious

3. Entrance hall

The entrance area is beautifully light and spacious
Zoopla
other
Buy a Photo
Open plan and modern with stylish units.

4. Kitchen area

Open plan and modern with stylish units.
Zoopla
other
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 7