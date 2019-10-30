This Grade II-listed Derbyshire home with swimming pool and wine cellar is all yours for £1.75 million.
The Old Rectory in Ashover also boasts an orangery, a separate coach house with stables and a games room and 1.4 acres of manicured gardens.
Check out these pictures and get more details from property experts Zoopla here.
1. Swimming pool
Take a dip in this sylish pool in a glass-roofed pool house.
Zoopla
other
2. Sitting room
This elegant room has plenty of character exposed beams and a feature fireplace.
Zoopla
other
3. Drawing room
Another room with plenty of character to relax in.
Zoopla
other
4. Dining room
Dine in style in this attractive wood-panelled room.
Zoopla
other
View more