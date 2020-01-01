These are the most expensive and cheapest areas on the property market in Chesterfield

Property website Zoopla can reveal which postcodes are the most expensive in certain areas by using its archive tool.

These are the five most expensive and the five cheapest postcodes in Chesterfield based on the average property value by Zoopla from the past 12 months. Images are for illustrative purposes only.

The average price paid for properties in this area was 1,159,000 GBP

1. S40 3SR

The average price paid for properties in this area was 1,159,000 GBP
The average price paid for properties in this area was 1,138,000 GBP

2. S45 0HE

The average price paid for properties in this area was 1,138,000 GBP
The average price paid for properties in these areas was 1,090,000 GBP

3. S42 6QS and S42 6QT

The average price paid for properties in these areas was 1,090,000 GBP
The average price paid for properties in this area was 1,078,000 GBP

4. S45 0BD

The average price paid for properties in this area was 1,078,000 GBP
