A pub chain is giving away free G&T's this weekend - for a catch.

To celebrate World Gin Day, Greene King has partnered with Beefeater Gin to offer a free Beefeater Blood Orange or Beefeater Pink Strawberry Gin on Saturday - as long as customers bring an orange to the pub. Offer is limited to one drink per person and there is only a limited number up for grabs. All Greene King, Flaming Grill and Hungry Horse pubs are taking part in the promotion.

