These are the 20 most delayed airlines operating in the UK
New research has revealed the airlines which have the longest average delay for departures from UK airports, with the average delay across all flights coming in at 16 minutes.
These are the airlines with the longest average delay for departures from UK airports in 2018.
1. Stobart Air
16 minutes average delay for departures from UK airports in 2018
Shutterstock
other
2. easyJet Airline Company
16.1 minutes average delay for departures from UK airports in 2018
Shutterstock
other
3. Brussels Airlines
16.1 minutes average delay for departures from UK airports in 2018
Shutterstock
other
4. BMI Regional
16.4 minutes average delay for departures from UK airports in 2018
Shutterstock
other
View more