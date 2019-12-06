Supervisor Zoe Calder holds up some fruit tarts at Caffe Massarella, Meadowhall. Picture: Andrew Roe

These are the 10 best restaurants in Meadowhall according to TripAdvisor

Meadowhall is a retail palace – but aside from shopping, there are so many places to eat inside the huge mall in Sheffield.

Here are the 10 best restaurants in the centre, according to TripAdvisor users.

1. Meadowhall shopping centre.

"Wonderful friendly service," said one TripAdvisor user of Tapas Revolution. "Excellent tasty food with a great atmosphere."

2. Tapas Revolution, The Oasis, Meadowhall

Fajitas are on the menu at Las Iguanas, praised by one fan for its 'excellent food and service'.

3. Las Iguanas, The Oasis, Meadowhall

The late Antonio Carluccio is pictured - the restaurant in his name at Meadowhall scores highly. Picture: Dean Atkins

4. Carluccio's, The Oasis, Meadowhall

