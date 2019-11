Do not worry we have your back as we have listed the ten best restaurants in the Chesterfield area. Although there are a lot of amazing restaurants in the area vying for your attention, this list is a good place to start. Here are the top 10 restaurants which have been rated by you and thousands of other visitors on TripAdvisor.

1. The Three Horseshoes, Clay Cross Given five stars by visitors this pup has been voted "excellent" by 424 people. Make sure you try the cheesecake which one visitor as dubbed a "winner".

2. Lombardis Restaurant, Chesterfield Given 4.5 out of five by more than 800 visitors the restaurant it has also been rated "excellent" by 618 people. One visitor who had a "really tasty" wild boar ragu said it was "excellent".

3. Ciuri Ciuri, Chesterfield Rated 4.5 out of five by visitors, one visitor said the food was "absolutely superb", particularly the seafood dishes.

4. The Tickled Trout, Barlow Given a 4.5 rating out of five by more than 900 visitors. One visitor summed up the restaurant up as "pizza, wine and a roaring fire".

