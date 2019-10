Choosing the right spot for breakfast can be difficult when faced with this much choice.

So here are the 10 best breakfast cafes and restaurants in and around Chesterfield according to TripAdvisor. Look out for the ratings (1 to 5), and the number of reviews each restaurant was given.

21 Soresby Street, S40 1JW.

15-17 Knifesmithgate, S40 1RL.

49 Market Street, S45 9JE.

Hackney Lane, Barlow, S18 7TD

370 Chatsworth Road, S40 2DQ.

11 Stephenson Place, S40 1XL

193 Chatsworth Road, S40 2BA.

6 Steeplegate, Vicar Lane, S40 1SA.

Moor Road, Ashover, S45 0BN.