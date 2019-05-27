These are all the restaurants and cafes in Derbyshire with a zero or a one hygiene rating
If you are planning on heading out for a bite to eat at a cafe or a full three course meal, be sure to check this list.
This list includes all the restaurants, cafes and other food-selling businesses with a zero or a one hygiene rating in Derbyshire.
1. Surf Shack - Zero stars
Surf Shack, 20 North Parade Matlock Bath Derbyshire, DE4 3NS.
2. White Peak Farm Butchers - Zero stars
White Peak Farm Butchers, 154 Smedley Street Matlock Derbyshire, DE4 3JA
3. Mandarin House - One star
Mandarin House, 5 Main Street Carr Vale Bolsover Chesterfield, S44 6JF
4. Bramley Vale Coffee Shop - One star
Bramley Vale Coffee Shop, 5 Mansfield Road Bramley Vale Chesterfield, S44 5PN
