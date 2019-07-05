These 27 businesses have been named as finalists in this year's Chesterfield Food and Drinks Awards

The finalists in each category have now been named, with the awards ceremony, organised by Destination Chesterfield and sponsored by the Chesterfield College Group, set to take place at The Winding Wheel on October 23. For more information, click here.

1. Restaurant of the Year sponsored by Chesterfield Borough Council Bottle & Thyme jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. Restaurant of the Year sponsored by Chesterfield Borough Council Ciuri Ciuri jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. Restaurant of the Year sponsored by Chesterfield Borough Council Lombardis other Buy a Photo

4. Cafe/Tea Room of the Year sponsored by Kier Group The Lilypad Cafe other Buy a Photo

