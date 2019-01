Here are all the nominated entries. You can vote for your favourite using the coupon inside this week's Derbyshire Times. Closing date for entries is February 2.

01 - Cafe Selin, 5 Littlemoor Centre, Chesterfield other Buy a Photo

02 - Cat Village North, 208-210 North Wingfield Road, Chesterfield other Buy a Photo

03 - Chesterfield Market Cafe, Market Hall, Soresby Street, Chesterfield other Buy a Photo

04 - Cobblers Cafe, 9 Irongate, Chesterfield other Buy a Photo

View more