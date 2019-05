We've scoured Confused.com to tell you where you can get the cheapest petrol and diesel in Chesterfield right now. Prices may vary from day to day.

1. Morrisons, Chesterfield Price per litre - Unleaded 122.9p.'Diesel 131.9p.

2. Sainsbury's, Chesterfield Unleaded 122.9p.'Diesel 131.9p.

3. Tesco Extra, Whittington Moor, Chesterfield Unleaded 123.9p.'Diesel 132.9p.

4. Morrisons, Staveley Unleaded 123.9p.'Diesel 131.9p.

