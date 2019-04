Looking to fuel up?

We've scoured Confused.com to tell you where you can get the cheapest petrol and diesel in Chesterfield right now.

1. Sainbury's, Rother Way, Tapton, Chesterfield Petrol 118.9p.'Diesel 128.9p.

2. Morrisons, Brampton, Chesterfield Petrol 119.9p.'Diesel 129.9p.

3. Tesco Extra, Whittington Moor, Chesterfield Petrol 120.9p.'Diesel 129.9p.

4. Co-op, North Wingfield Petrol 120.9p.'Diesel

