But with so many takeaways vying for your attention, where do you begin? This list is a good place to start - these are the 15 best takeaways in Chesterfield according to TripAdvisor ratings.

1. Kathmandu Gurkha Restaurant and Bar "So much food, plenty for a second meal the next day! So tasty and great choices, you can define hotness so its cooked for your taste." 4.5/5 star rating. 183 High Street, Clay Cross, Chesterfield, S45 9EL Kathmandu Gurkha Restaurant and Bar other Buy a Photo

2. Zaika "I've ordered from here on several occasions now and have never been disappointed. 5 stars isnt enough. Food quality amazing and delivery time spot on." 4.5/5 star rating. Unit 6 Wardgate Way, Holme Hall, Chesterfield, S40 4SL Zaika other Buy a Photo

3. Chutney Spice "Had a takeaway deliver last Saturday night and it was the best Indian we have had. All meals were delivered piping hot, crammed with meat and tasted fantastic." 4/5 star rating. 50-52 Church St, Brimington, Chesterfield, S43 1JG Chutney Spice other Buy a Photo

4. The Star of Sall "We have just had another fantastic takeaway. The food is always brilliant. Delivered hot and fresh. We do not eat at any other Indian restaurant." 4.5/5 star rating. 409-411 Sheffield Road, Whittington Moor, Chesterfield S41 8LS The Star of Sall other Buy a Photo

