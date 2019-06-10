The Royal Horticultural returned to Chatsworth for its third annual flower show, June 5-9.

Tens of thousands flock to dazzling RHS Chatsworth Flower Show

Chatsworth was in full bloom at the weekend as the Royal Horticultural Society staged a dazzling flower show.

Tens of thousands of visitors flocked to the estate for the event’s third year, June 5–9.
Show manager Liz Patterson said: : “Visitors have absolutely loved celebrating the senses of horticulture with us over the last five days.
“Our 13 superb show gardens got huge amounts of attention along with the creative long borders, the floral marquee, wonderful traders and the fantastic line-up of experts in the two theatres.”
Headline sponsor Wedgwood and debut designer Jamie Butterworth, 24, made history with their show garden, which became the first ever to be honoured in all four RHS award categories.
Steve Porter, head of Gardens and landscape at Chatsworth said: “It is incredibly rewarding to hear the wonderful feedback from visitors.
“The way the show continues to evolve each year with new and innovative gardens and displays, has to be seen to be believed. We very much look forward to welcoming the RHS team back in 2020.”
Thousands of pink dahlias from the show will be donated to Derbyshire Dales District Council to be planted in towns and villages later this week.

A visitor peers through an amazing display of fuschias
A visitor peers through an amazing display of fuschias
Jason Chadwick
jpimediaresell
Buy a Photo
Visitors filled the walkways throughout the weekend
Visitors filled the walkways throughout the weekend
Jason Chadwick
jpimediaresell
Buy a Photo
Sweetpea grower Derek Heathcote fresh from securing his 12th gold medal at Chelsea
Sweetpea grower Derek Heathcote fresh from securing his 12th gold medal at Chelsea
Jason Chadwick
jpimediaresell
Buy a Photo
Shoppers in the floral marquee
Shoppers in the floral marquee
Jason Chadwick
jpimediaresell
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 7