Looking to buy a new property?

Ten properties in Chesterfield for sale for less than £60,000

If you're after a housing bargain in Chesterfield, then take a look at these.

All these properties are on the market through Zoopla and you don't need a heaving bank balance to bag one.

An offer of 17,500 will get you a 25 per cent ownership share in this two-bedroom flat. Details: https://bit.ly/2A7AamO

1. East Street, Doe Lea

Photo: Zoopla
A 50 per cent shared ownership is available on this two-bedroom flat for 50,000. Details: https://bit.ly/2Gy5Zuw

2. Lincoln Way, North Wingfield

Photo: Zoopla
This two-bedroom mobile/park home is on the market for a guide price of 37,500. Details: https://bit.ly/2Rgi6Rf

3. Highashes Lane, Ashover

Photo: Zoopla
This one-bedroom flat is for sale for a guide price of 40,000. Details: https://bit.ly/2BuHR6m

4. Handbury Close, Chesterfield

Photo: Zoopla
