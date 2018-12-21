Ten properties in Chesterfield for sale for less than £60,000

All these properties are on the market through Zoopla and you don't need a heaving bank balance to bag one.

1. East Street, Doe Lea An offer of 17,500 will get you a 25 per cent ownership share in this two-bedroom flat.

2. Lincoln Way, North Wingfield A 50 per cent shared ownership is available on this two-bedroom flat for 50,000.

3. Highashes Lane, Ashover This two-bedroom mobile/park home is on the market for a guide price of 37,500.

4. Handbury Close, Chesterfield This one-bedroom flat is for sale for a guide price of 40,000.

