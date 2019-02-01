Could you snap up a property bargain?

Ten properties in Chesterfield for sale for £70,000 or less

Everyone loves a bargain and that's no different when it comes to property.

And if you're trying to get a foot on the property ladder right now, then these could just what you're looking for.

This one-bedroom flat is on the market for 45,000. Details: https://bit.ly/2Rwjye2

1. Hanbury Close, Holme Hall

This one-bedroom flat is on the market for 45,000. Details: https://bit.ly/2Rwjye2
Zoopla
other
Buy a Photo
Snap up this two-bedroom semi-detached for just 35,000. Details: https://bit.ly/2BcdNNu

2. Snowberry Close, Hasland

Snap up this two-bedroom semi-detached for just 35,000. Details: https://bit.ly/2BcdNNu
Zoopla
other
Buy a Photo
Like the look of this one-bedroom flat? It's yours for 40,000. Details: https://bit.ly/2MHYuRc

3. Hanbury Close, Chesterfield

Like the look of this one-bedroom flat? It's yours for 40,000. Details: https://bit.ly/2MHYuRc
Zoopla
other
Buy a Photo
This three-bedroom terrace is for sale for 50,000. Details: https://bit.ly/2G1Zyil

4. Manor Court Road, Bolsover

This three-bedroom terrace is for sale for 50,000. Details: https://bit.ly/2G1Zyil
Zoopla
other
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3