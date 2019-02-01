Ten properties in Chesterfield for sale for £70,000 or less

And if you're trying to get a foot on the property ladder right now, then these could just what you're looking for.

1. Hanbury Close, Holme Hall This one-bedroom flat is on the market for 45,000. Details: https://bit.ly/2Rwjye2 Zoopla other Buy a Photo

2. Snowberry Close, Hasland Snap up this two-bedroom semi-detached for just 35,000. Details: https://bit.ly/2BcdNNu Zoopla other Buy a Photo

3. Hanbury Close, Chesterfield Like the look of this one-bedroom flat? It's yours for 40,000. Details: https://bit.ly/2MHYuRc Zoopla other Buy a Photo

4. Manor Court Road, Bolsover This three-bedroom terrace is for sale for 50,000. Details: https://bit.ly/2G1Zyil Zoopla other Buy a Photo

View more