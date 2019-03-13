Ten of the best places for a cuppa in Chesterfield and beyond

Here is our guide to the best places to get a cuppa in and around Chesterfield based on TripAdvisor reviews.

1. Northern Tea Merchants, Chesterfield, S40 2BA "The coffees are stunning with a vast range."

2. The Corner Stone, Old Tupton, near Clay Cross, S42 6BH "The coffee and cakes are excellent."

3. Coffee Street, Chesterfield, S40 1XA "This is my favourite ever coffee place."

4. Stamp Coffee Shop, Ashover Post Office, Ashover, S45 0BN "Superb teas, coffees and cakes."

