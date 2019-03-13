Stock image

Ten of the best places for a cuppa in Chesterfield and beyond

There's nothing like a cup of coffee or tea to refresh the parts that other beverages fail to reach.

Here is our guide to the best places to get a cuppa in and around Chesterfield based on TripAdvisor reviews.

"The coffees are stunning with a vast range."

1. Northern Tea Merchants, Chesterfield, S40 2BA

"The coffee and cakes are excellent."

2. The Corner Stone, Old Tupton, near Clay Cross, S42 6BH

"This is my favourite ever coffee place."

3. Coffee Street, Chesterfield, S40 1XA

"Superb teas, coffees and cakes."

4. Stamp Coffee Shop, Ashover Post Office, Ashover, S45 0BN

