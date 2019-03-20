A comfortable cottage always has its own unique character

Ten cosy cottages for sale in Derbyshire

Do you prefer character and unique charm to modern new-builds when you look for a home?

If so, then these ten offerings currently on the market might be just what you're looking for.

This two-bedroom stone-built property has an ensuite and stunning views. Details: https://bit.ly/2CsQ8sP

1. Bowmer Lane, Fritchley, Belper

This property has a country-style kitchen and is on the market for 156,500. Details: https://bit.ly/2HK4xUE

2. Prospect Road, Old Whittington, Chesterfield

Offers of 270,00 are wanted for this beautifully refurbished character property. Details: https://bit.ly/2Ff4VI6

3. Main Street, Scarliffe, Chesterfield

This fully refurbished stone-built cottage is on the market for 285,000. Details: https://bit.ly/2UKV4Ar

4. Prathall, Cutthorpe, Chesterfield

