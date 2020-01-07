Top ten places to grab a dessert according to Tripadvisor.

Ten best places to grab a sweet treat in Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire

From freshly made scones to loaded cookies – there are some amazing places to grab yourself a sweet treat across Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire. 

Here are the best places to go according to your reviews on TripAdvisor. 

From afternoon tea to "excellent coffee", one review of this Patisserie, said: "The tea is great, all the food is homemade on the premises and is top quality."

1. Beaurepaire Patisserie, Belper

From afternoon tea to "excellent coffee", one review of this Patisserie, said: "The tea is great, all the food is homemade on the premises and is top quality."
JPIMedia
Buy a Photo
This shop sells loaded cookies and Oreo truffles. One review said: "The food is delicious and the milkshakes are better than any Ive ever had."

2. The Little Sugar Shack, Mansfield

This shop sells loaded cookies and Oreo truffles. One review said: "The food is delicious and the milkshakes are better than any Ive ever had."
Other 3rd Party
Buy a Photo
One review about this "quirky" tearoom said: "Such a hidden gem, I am thankful I found it and cannot recommend Madhatters enough."

3. Madhatters, Kimberley

One review about this "quirky" tearoom said: "Such a hidden gem, I am thankful I found it and cannot recommend Madhatters enough."
JPIMedia
Buy a Photo
Along with gluten free options ne review said: "The best chocolate brownie I have ever tasted."

4. The Bridge Bakehouse, Whaley Bridge

Along with gluten free options ne review said: "The best chocolate brownie I have ever tasted."
JPIMedia
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3