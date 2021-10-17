Rare Nintendo 64 games controller unearthed in Derbyshire could sell for thousands of pounds

The gold and black vintage device was recently unearthed by a man inside an unpaid storage locker at at undisclosed location in Derbyshire.

The stylish controller was originally given as a prize to winners of a 1997 tournament in Atlanta, Georgia, USA where competitors played Star Fox - a spaceship shooter game.

It is believed the locker’s original owner had worked for Rare, a British firm which designed games for Nintendo - including classics Donkey Kong and GoldenEye.

The piece of gaming memorabilia is now set to go under the hammer at Hansons Auctioneers, in Etwall, Derbyshire, on Tuesday (19/10) with an estimate of £1,500-£2,000.

David Wilson Turner, head of Hansons toy and gaming department, said: “Its rarity is down to the fact that it was given as a prize to winners of a four-player E3 1997 StarFox Tournament in America.

"The very first N64 Gold controller came from that 1997 E3, which was held in Atlanta, Georgia.

“The controller is one of very few in existence and has an embossed golden 'N' in the centre of the controller.

"It’s super cool, gold on the front and black on the back.

“There is slight wear to the controller but, generally, it’s in very good condition considering it is 24 years old.

"It’s a fantastic collector’s item which should appeal to Nintendo fans worldwide.