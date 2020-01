Well Parkrun, hosts free timed 5km runs across Derbyshire, Nottinghamshire and South Yorkshire. Have a look below to find out if a run is held in your area.

1. Hassop Station, Hassop, Bakewell The 5km run is held every week on Saturday from 9am. The station is next to Monsal Trail.

2. Brierley Forest, Huthwaite Held every Saturday at 9am. You can run, walk or jog 5km. It starts at the visitors centre.

3. Sandall Park, Doncaster The 5km run is held every Saturday at 9am.

4. Poolsbrook Country Park, Chesterfield Again at 9am every Saturday, after the 5km run you can get a 10 per cent discount at nearby Coffee Stop Caf.

