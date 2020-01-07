Take a look inside this house.

Take a look inside this five bedroom Derbyshire manor which was once used in 90’s drama

If you were a fan of a 90’s drama about doctors working in the Peak District then you might recognise this house. 

The Manor in South Wingfield was used as ‘The Manor Public House’ in the TV show ‘Peak Practice’. 

There are a lot of character features to look at.

1. Living room

The house use to be 'The Manor Hotel' Public House.

2. History

The living room has exposed beams and a fireplace.

3. Living room

Attached to the kitchen breakfast room is larder and laundry room.

4. Kitchen breakfast room

