Take a look inside this five bedroom Derbyshire manor which was once used in 90's drama If you were a fan of a 90's drama about doctors working in the Peak District then you might recognise this house. The Manor in South Wingfield was used as 'The Manor Public House' in the TV show 'Peak Practice'. 1. Living room There are a lot of character features to look at. 2. History The house use to be 'The Manor Hotel' Public House. 3. Living room The living room has exposed beams and a fireplace. 4. Kitchen breakfast room Attached to the kitchen breakfast room is larder and laundry room.