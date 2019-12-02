Take a look inside this £3 million manor house in Hope Valley - complete with its own helipad
In the market for something luxurious?
If you have £3 million to spare, this lavish six bedroom manor house in Hope Valley is currently on the market could be just the home you’re looking for. Set in 25 acres, this unique home dates back to the 1300s and has had numerous owners and house guests, including Charlotte Bronte, who used it as an inspiration for Jane Eyre. Take a look inside to see what £3 million could buy you.
1. Exterior
The manor house is located in Hathersage in Hope Valley, and boasts unparalleled countryside views