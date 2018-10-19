Take a look inside Chesterfield’s newest bar after a £200,000 transformation

Chesterfield’s newest bar opens to the public today after a £200,000 transformation.

The Barley Mow, on Langer Lane, Wingerworth, has its grand opening this afternoon.

First look inside Chesterfield's newest pub

The pub has been taken on by Mark Aisthorpe, who also runs the Bull’s Head in Holymoorside.

Mark said: “We took it on because it’s in a great location, but it needed a major refurb - which I’ve done to get it back up there.

“It will be a traditional British pub, doing all pub classics, food-wise, all cooked fresh to order with nothing bought in or frozen.”

Food will start being served at the pub from Monday, with special nights for vegan and vegetarian dishes, Mark also plans to put live music on at the Barley Mow

For more details see their Facebook page

The launch comes on the back of a number of new openings in the area including a new high street chain set to open in Chesterfield town centre and plans lodged for a new Costa Coffee store in north Derbyshire