Take a look at this superb six-bedroom house standing in an acre of land and on sale for £775,000

This magnificent six bedroomed detached house has a mix of Edwardian and Georgian styling, gardens extending to more than an acre and is on the market for £775,000.

Priory House at St Johns Road, Newbold, Chesterfield, is a prestigious residence which is approached by a long sweeping driveway.

Hallway at Priory House, St Johns Road, Newbold.

Its entrance hall has high ceilings and original coving and archway.

The living room overlooks the front garden and has an ornate fireplace with marble inset, hearth and coal effect gas fire.

Oak panelling is a feature of the family room which has a stone fireplace with open grate and overlooks the front garden.

French doors in the dining room open onto a rear patio.

Living room at Priory House, St Johns Road, Newbold, Chesterfield

The breakfast kitchen has mahogany units with complementary work surfaces. Integrated Neff applicances include dishwasher, microwave, electric oven and gas hob with extractor over. The kitchen is part tiled and has Amtico flooring

Ground floor accommodation includes a shower room, utility room and a laundry/wash room with fitted units and a Belfast sink.

Formerly the garage, a ground floor double bedroom has a wash basin.

Three of the upstairs bedrooms are doubles, one having an ensuite shower room.

Kitchen at Priory House, St Johns Road, Newbold, Chesterfield.

One of the bedrooms is currently used as an office with with storage cupboards above and below a work surface which runs along one wall.

A spacious family bathroom includes a roll top bath, corner shower cubicle with mixer shower, wash basin and wc.

There are lovingly cared for lawned gardens with mature trees, plants and shrubs, raised beds, vegetable plot and a paved patio.

The driveway provides ample off-street parking and leads to a detached double garage. There is also a brick built outhouse and greenhouse.

Dining room at Priory House, St Johns Road, Newbold, Chesterfield

Viewings of Priory House, St Johns Road, Newbold, should be arranged through the agent. Call Wilkins Vardy on 01246 270123.

Bedroom at Priory House, St Johns Road, Newbold, Chesterfield

Bathroom at Priory House, St Johns Road, Newbold, Chesterfield.