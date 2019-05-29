Take a look at this beautiful home with an indoor heated swimming pool, hot tub and stunning grounds - all for £1.25 million
This glorious Grade-II listed four-bedroom property in Greasley has been superbly restored and enhanced.
Boasting five reception rooms, a superb living kitchen and 1.55 acres of land, details of it are available on Zoopla.
1. Indoor heated swimming pool
Just how lovely does this look?
2. Entrance hall
Open the door each morning to a lovely garden view like that
3. Kitchen
Spacious and leading out to the rear garden
4. Kitchen
Fitted with stylish appliances
