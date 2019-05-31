Sweet treat for meat lovers - would you try these candy covered cuts?
A new meat range has been launched for the summer - and the topping is rather unusual to say the least!
The team at musclefood.com have used some of the nation's most well-loved sweets for the range, so if you've ever fancied a Rainbow Drop chicken breast or a Parma Violet pork steak, now's your chance. A musclefood.com spokesperson said: “The new products in our sweet meat range are the perfect balance of sweet and savoury, combining flavours that probably haven’t worked together before.” . To find out more, see the website.
New flavours include popping candy beef steak burgers