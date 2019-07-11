Sumptuous Sunday lunch and foot stomping country music at a Derbyshire countryside pub you just have to try

With a new emphasis on all things country music at the weekends, the Cock Inn is being reinvented under new publicans Rebecca Burrows and Paul Hotter.

And after some foot stomping to the Delta Echoes band at the pub the previous evening avec some rather tasty moonshine (Hop House 13) I’m more than ready to discover whether the Sunday lunchtime food is as rooin’ tootin’ as the music and beer.

Fitting in with the Western-style theme you’d almost be forgiven for thinking you had entered an upmarket saloon these days and there’s quite a rustic feel to the pub following an extensive and impressive renovation of the decor since being taken over last November including the transformation of one of the old stables into a function bar to the rear of the main pub.

I’m already salivating after being apprised of the sumptuous properties of the brisket of beef (other roasts are available) and bypass the starters to chow down on the traditional fare served with a Yorkshire, mash, roasts, stuffing and a bowl of veg to share at £8.95.

It’s juicy, soft, generous and the meat juices have that satisfying moreish quench. A solid accompaniment of veg and some stand out creamy mash just leaves room for pudding and we enjoy a rich chocolate fondant and some ice cream to complete the (eminently satisfying) gastronomic experience.

The service is fast and efficient and we’re a little surprised that there aren’t more diners pitching-up to get a slice of the action.

Children’s roasts are also available for £4.95 and we’ll be back to sample the curry night (Saturdays) and fish fryday events. Booking is recommended.

Eight stars.

* Country rock band The Rogue Embers are set to appear this Saturday (July 13) at the Cock Inn with a curry night to take place from 5pm - 8pm before the show starts. On July 27 it’s the turn of singer Joel Wright.

A Bank Holiday breakfast club is lined-up from 10am -12pm on Monday, August 26. For more information log-on to https://www.facebook.com/Thecockinnclifton/