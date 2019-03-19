Stunning four-bedroom home with a paddock and spectacular views is yours for £1.15 million

This immaculately presented four-bedroom family home with a paddock commands fabulous views across the Derbyshire countryside and is on the market for £1,150,000.

Field House, Hob Hill, Hazelwood, is built of stone and has beamed ceilings in the oldest part which dates back to the 17th century. Later additions have seamlessly blended the contemporary with the traditional.

Relax in style at Field House, Hazelwood.

The drawing room has a wood burning stove and French doors leading to the rear dining terrace which makes the most of the superb views.

Shaker style units in the kitchen are topped by granite work surfaces. Integrated appliances include a Smeg gas range cooker and a dishwasher.

A breakfast room contains storage cupboards which match the kitchen units and an integrated fridge-freezer.

Both the kitchen and breakfast room have underfloor heating throughout.

Enjoy breakfast in this stylish room at Field House, Hazelwood.

Upstairs, the master bedroom has fitted wardrobes and a bathroom with free standing bath.

One of the three double bedrooms has fitted wardrobes and could be used as a dressing room.

A family bathroom completes the first floor accommodation.

The house is approached via a long private driveway which has an extensive car standing area and access to a paddock.

Outdoor living at Field House, Hazelwood.

At the back of the house, a raised terrace with decking, artificial grassed area and barbecue corner make it ideal for outdoor dining.

Field House is about 2.5 miles from Duffield, three miles from Belper and is in the catchment area for Ecclesbourne School.

Viewing is by appointment with the agent, Fisher German. Call 01530 410840 or email: ashbyagency@fishergerman.co.uk