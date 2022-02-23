Why Newquay's 11 beaches make it the perfect place for a staycation

Stunning blue sky overlooking Great Western Beach

We all have our own idea of the perfect beach. For some it’s a secluded cove, tranquil and unspoilt, with crystal clear waters just begging to be snorkelled. For others, it’s the thrill of a bustling golden stretch as far as the eye can see, laying a blanket in a sandy slice of paradise before striding into the surf.

Whether you’re a barefoot shoreline stroller, an avid rock pooler or chilled paddle boarder, it’s impossible to find a great British beach holiday that pleases everyone.

Or so we thought – until we went to Newquay.

Newquay's Tolcarne beach with blue sky and sea and view towards the harbour

Car jam packed with husband, two teenagers, body boards, picnic basket and every staycation essential known to man, we arrived at 13 Palm View – a two-bedroom apartment in the heart of Newquay – raring to see the sea.

Booked through Sykes Cottages, the location was simply superb. Just a stone’s throw from the town’s vibrant centre with shops, restaurants, pubs, cafes, takeaways and pulsating nightlife, we felt completely content in the spacious second floor apartment, our ideal home for a fun-filled seven-night stay.

Featuring an open plan living room with compact, well equipped kitchen and balcony with bistro furniture, the apartment was a clean, comfortable, relaxing base.

South West Coastal Path

Stunning blue sky above Lusty Glaze Beach

Thrilled to be in the heart of the action, we didn’t touch the car all week as we filled our days with surfing, cave snorkelling and panoramic hikes across the stunning South West Coastal Path.

Passing through the town in both directions, showcasing rugged cliffs, rare wildlife and picture-perfect coves, the scenic stretch is ideal for walkers, nature lovers or anyone seeking to explore the hidden gems of the glorious Cornish coastline.

It was whilst cliff walking that we hit the jackpot – beaches, beaches everywhere! Rocky, sandy, thriving, tranquil, a beach-lovers pick and mix just waiting to be devoured.

Fistral Beach

Black Humphrey Rock, Whipsiderry Beach, Porth

We began our tour-de-shore at world famous Fistral Beach – a bustling surfers’ paradise with powerful, towering waves for the ultimate thrill factor. Enjoying expert tuition from the beach’s surf school, our just reward was riding the same wave in as a quartet – boundless fun and absolutely priceless!

Towan Beach and The Harbour

If you think it’s exciting on top of the waves, wait ‘til you venture beneath them! Towan Beach, in Newquay town centre, is the coolest way to see the coastline up close … by paddleboard. Blessed with 30 degree sunshine, we glided on glistening waters before dipping below with snorkels to explore an underwater world alive with colourful fish and interesting marine life. When we dried off, we sauntered to the adjacent idyllic harbour for a glass of vino and a tasty pot of Moules Mariniere al fresco – absolute heaven.

Great Western Beach

The spacious bedroom at 13 Palm View, Newquay. Available to book through Sykes Cottages.

By now deck chair connoisseurs, our top pick was Great Western Beach, a stunning stretch of cliff-flanked golden sands just seconds from our apartment. Although steep, the descent showcased unrivalled views and we enjoyed dusk body boarding and drinks at the quaint little beach bar where, with salty hair and happy hearts, we watched the sun set nightly.

Although our most frequented, the above are just four of 11 amazing beaches all within a short distance of Palm View. For dog lovers, Watergate Bay is a pooches’ paradise with over two miles of fine, golden sands, whilst pretty Porth Beach can be reached by a surreal walk across the rugged, heather-rich headland.

Needless to say, we worked up hearty appetites, supressed three out of seven nights by The Maharajah Indian Restaurant at the top of our street … because once we’d tasted their Jeera Gosht, we wanted to sample every dish on the menu!

When the time came to head home, with a bursting camera roll and a kaleidoscope of epic memories, we agreed … the worst thing about Newquay, was having to leave.

How to book

With over 25 years’ experience, Sykes Cottages are experts in matching customers with their dream handpicked holiday homes across the UK and Ireland. Boasting more than 14,500 attractively priced holiday cottages, whether it’s a pet friendly rural retreat, a fun-filled family pad or a romantic hot tub haven for two, you’ll find a diverse and appealing selection, from classic country cottages to luxurious coastal hideaways. To book your break visit www.sykescottages.co.uk. A seven night stay at 13 Palm View, Newquay, can be booked from £367.

The open-plan living area at 13 Palm View, Newquay. Available to book through Sykes Cottages.