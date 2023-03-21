See inside Derbyshire spa - named Best Boutique Spa of the Year at prestigious awards

Derbyshire’s contemporary new Spa at Breedon Priory is celebrating winning ‘Best Boutique Spa of the Year’ in the World Spa and Wellness Awards.

Organised by industry body, Professional Beauty, the awards recognise the most outstanding salons, spas, clinics and practitioners in the beauty and spa industry.

Hundreds of spas enter these prestigious awards and the competitive ‘Best Boutique Spa’ category included five finalists made up of other leading spas across the UK.

The Spa at Breedon Priory impressed the judges, with their feedback, the customer journey, and its commitment to sustainability and the environment, with details such as the spas Terrace Restaurant using all locally sourced, seasonal produce as a key interest. They were also impressed with the spas commitment to providing the best training for its team and the development and progression that is offered during employment, as well as the measures taken to ensure the spa provides excellent customer service.

The Spa at Breedon Priory’s award was revealed during a black-tie ceremony at Grade II-listed venue The Brewery in the City of London. The event was attended by the Spa’s owners: Graham and Elaine Blunt, Spa Director Jemma Whitney, Restaurant Manager, Alex Mason, Sous Chef, Russell Brooker.

On the award win, owners Graham and Elaine Blunt said “We are absolutely delighted to have been named Best Boutique Spa of the Year, especially as we’re so new compared to some of the well-established spas within the category. We’re very grateful to our fantastic team who keep the spa running so smoothly on a day-to-day basis, and we’re really excited to continue building the business with future plans for overnight accommodation, so we can welcome even more guests from afar!”

Located in Wilson, near the market town of Melbourne, the business is privately owned by locally born Elaine and Graham Blunt.

In the Summer of 2022, the spa was fully finished with the completion of its Tranquillity gardens, which draw inspiration from its 24 acres of surrounding countryside. Features include a large Vitality pool and Infinity Relaxation pool as well as an outdoor terrace with luxurious loungers and cosy fire pit seated areas.

1 . image001.jpg The event was attended by the Spa’s owners: Graham and Elaine Blunt, Spa Director Jemma Whitney, Restaurant Manager, Alex Mason, Sous Chef, Russell Brooker. Photo: submit Photo Sales

2 . Hidden gem Since its opening the spa has gone from strength the strength, being recognised locally as a ’hidden gem’ and also recognised in the spa industry as a truly beautiful and modern establishment. Photo: submit Photo Sales

3 . Tranquillity gardens In the Summer of 2022, the spa was fully finished with the completion of its beautiful Tranquillity gardens, which draw inspiration from its 24 acres of surrounding countryside. Features include a large Vitality pool and Infinity Relaxation pool as well as an outdoor terrace with luxurious loungers and cosy fire pit seated areas. Guests can enjoy views over the wildflower pond while watching the antics of the home reared friendly ducks. Photo: submit Photo Sales

4 . Sustainability The spa has been constructed with sustainability and the environment as one of its core principles, and is particularly mindful when it comes to water with its own water source. Photo: submit Photo Sales