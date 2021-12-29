Peak District: Seven luxury hot tub and jacuzzi hotels, lodges and staycation sites in Derbyshire

There’s nothing quite as effective for melting away life’s troubles than settling down into a steaming hot jacuzzi. Here’s seven places in the Peak District when you can do just that!
1. Losehill House Spa & Hotel
Losehill House Spa & Hotel, Lose Hill Lane, Edale Road, Hope Valley, S33 6AF. Rating: 4.6/5 (based on 393 Google Reviews). "The spa facilities are great. It's a very quiet and remote location. Very peaceful and relaxing."
Photo: Google
2. Poacher's Arms
Poacher's Arms, 95 Castleton Road, Hope, Hope Valley, S33 6SB. Rating: 4.8/5 (based on 44 Google Reviews). "Wonderful self catering holiday accommodation, with a warm welcome on arrival to start your celebration or holiday with a bang!"
Photo: -
3. Landal Darwin Forest
Landal Darwin Forest, Two Dales, Matlock, DE4 5PL. Rating: 4.7/5 (based on 929 Google Reviews). "Lovely site. Woodland walks set out well. Just what we needed to relax."
Photo: Google
4. Primitive Croft Holiday Cottages
Primitive Croft Holiday Cottages, Primitive Hall, Main Street, Chelmorton, Buxton, SK17 9SH. Rating: 4.4/5 (based on 14 Google Reviews). "The cottage was very well kept, modern in the right places, and in keeping with the Derbyshire country setting."
Photo: -