The Tawny Hotel is due to open in early July, comprising 55 shepherd’s huts, treehouses, boathouses, retreats and the Lookout, “each inspired by its surroundings and sympathetically designed, with luxurious touches that intertwine with the natural environment”.

The hotel is set within the 70-acre grounds of the restored wild garden of Consall Hall Estate, in Staffordshire, close to the south-western boundary of the Peak District National Park, where guests will “discover woodland, stroll through lakeside gardens, find peace in secluded fells and delight in enchanting follies”.

Will Scott-Moncrieff, The Tawny managing director, said: “In response to the growing demand for immersive travel experiences, we have been inspired to create a collection of bold eco-conscious structures with sleek, expressive interiors, against a backdrop of stunning natural beauty.

“We’ve spent the last few years transforming Consall Gardens into a truly unique destination and cannot wait to begin welcoming guests.”

Each room offers complimentary minibars, Wi-Fi, televisions and outdoor bathtubs with spa bubbles and showers, while a handful are dog-friendly.

The shepherd’s huts are described as cosy and welcoming with private decking, an artisan outdoor tin bath, log burner and stargazing skylight, while the treehouses, looking over the landscape, can house up to six and play host to a freestanding bathtub, private deck and outdoor spa bath.

The boathouses have a waterfront location, while the retreats, cedar-clad cabins sleeping up to eight guests, will launch in 2022.

In the central building is the Plumicorn Restaurant, featuring a menu inspired by the Peak District and Staffordshire and using local ingredients, while the Feather Lounge will offer a shorter bar menu.

A one-night stay starts from £230 in the Wildwood huts, based on two sharing and inclusive of bed and breakfast.

