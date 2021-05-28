Here are the 10 best restaurants in Derbyshire according to the Michelin Guide

2. The Old Vicarage

From 1998 to 2015, Tessa Bramley's The Old Vicarage held a Michelin star. It is listed in the guide as a Sheffield restaurant, although its location in the village of Ridgeway means it officially lies in Derbyshire. "Two fixed price menus offer sophisticated dishes with assured flavours and subtle modern influences; the ‘Prestige’ best showcases the chef’s abilities," the Michelin Guide says.

Photo: Marie Caley