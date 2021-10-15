Five log cabin resorts in Derbyshire for a relaxing staycation

Log cabin staycations are becoming more and more popular here in Derbyshire – what better time to see what all the fuss is about?

Derbyshire offers some fantastic log cabins in beautiful locations – with half term on the horizon, why not?

Did we miss any out? Be sure to let us know!

1. Landal Darwin Forest Landal Darwin Forest, Two Dales, Matlock, DE4 5PL. Rating: 4.7/5 (based on 929 Google Reviews). "Lovely site. Woodland walks set out well. Just what we needed to relax."

2. Swinney Wood Swinney Wood, Crich Lane, Belper, DE56 2JH. Rating: 5/5 (based on 5 Google Reviews). "Stunning log cabin in lovely location on the edge of the Peak District."

3. Hazelhurst Lodges Hazelhurst Lodges, Chesterfield, S45 0LH. Rating: 5/5 (based on 37 Google Reviews). "These lodges are beautiful and well equipped. Everything you could think of was in the cupboard."

4. Hoe Grange Holidays Hoe Grange Holidays, Brassington, Matlock, DE4 4HP. Rating: 4.9/5 (based 65 Google Reviews). "Gorgeous place, beautiful views and amazing service."